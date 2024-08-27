Shepherd Center dedicates 16-floor family residences tower

ATLANTA — A multi-million dollar investment is now in one of Atlanta’s premier hospitals.

Amy Ewing believes a painting can speak to people. For her, paintings of hands speak volumes.

“I was studying my hands a lot to see if I’d get any function back out of my fingers,” Ewing said.

Ewing was hurt in a diving accident back in college and now uses a wheelchair. Since 2005 she has received treatment at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead.

On Tuesday, one of the nation’s top spinal cord and brain injury hospitals celebrated a $120-million expansion. The opening of the 16-floor Arthur M. Blank Family Residences.

The Atlanta Falcons owner provided $50 million toward the project. It’s a place that keeps families together while a loved one receives treatment.

“What this is going to do is add 165 units so families and patients can stay here as long as they need to,” Shepherd Center CEO Sarah Morrison told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

“Everything is really accessible,” Ewing said as she looked through one of the two-bedroom units.

When she first came to the Shepherd Center, she says there weren’t many family apartments and they were off campus. She says the hospital has become home for many families, and this new facility “feels” like home.

Ewing says the Shepherd Center is where she learned to live again and learned to paint.

Paintings of hands hang in a conference room of the new family residences, with Ewing being the artist.

“They represent a lot. Even with the loss of function and dexterity of my hands, I can still make beautiful things,” Ewing said.

Families will begin moving into the new tower in October.

