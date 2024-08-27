2 Georgia restaurants among the best new barbecue joints in the South

ATLANTA — Two Georgia BBQ restaurants have been named among the best new barbecue joints in the South of 2024, according to Southern Living.

The magazine said they rated the “new” restaurants “that opened since Southern Living published the last version of this list in September 2021.”

Among the 22 joints that made the list, two are from Georgia.

Coming in at No. 20 is “Slow Fire BBQ” in Savannah.

“Pitmaster Terren Williams now parks his school bus-turned-barbecue truck at his forthcoming brick-and-mortar location on Waters Avenue, where he serves locally sourced beef and pork and Lowcountry novelties like shrimp-accented pork sausage,” the magazine said.

The other is closer to home. Owens & Hull came in at No. 18 on the list. They are in Smyrna.

“Robert Owens of Grand Champion BBQ and Bryan Hull of Secret Pint BBQ joined forces to create a rotating selection of Texas and Carolina-inspired ‘cue,” the magazine said.

Southern Living said the rankings in their list were determined by their contributing barbecue editor Robert Moss.

“When compiling each year’s list, he revisits as many previous honorees and as many potential new contenders as time and stomach capacity will allow. There are no score sheets or empirical grading systems employed. Instead, it is a qualitative ranking based upon the enjoyment of the meal and the overall experience of the visit,” Southern Living said.

