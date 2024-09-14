Senators announces more than $60 million for Georgia airports in FAA grants

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff announced they’d secured more than $60 million to fund a variety of improvement projects for airports across Georgia.

Grant awards from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program will provide funding to the Columbus Airport, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Dalton Municipal Airport, Polk County Airport, Southwest Georgia Regional Airport, Augusta Regional Airport, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and the Georgia Department of Transportation, according to Warnock’s office.

“Georgia is one of the most important aviation states in the nation, and as a member of the committee responsible for aviation policy, I will continue working to strengthen Georgia’s transportation infrastructure,” Warnock said in a statement. “This latest investment will continue to take Georgia’s aviation economy to new heights.”

Warnock, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, said in the announcement that he and his fellow Georgia senator had gotten $63.65 million to fund projects at the airports in a move to upgrade the airports and provide for new jobs.

“Georgia’s airports are a key driver of job creation and economic competitiveness. Alongside Senator Reverend Warnock, I am pleased to announce the bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver more airport upgrades across the State of Georgia. Our bipartisan infrastructure law will continue to deliver long-overdue upgrades to Georgia’s infrastructure for years to come,” Ossoff said.

Here’s how the funds will be split up among the airports and GDOT.

Columbus Airport: $24,472,527 for Runway Reconstruction

Dalton Municipal Airport: $2.4 million for Runway Upgrades

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport: $8,585,711 for Runway Upgrades

Polk County Airport: $3.95 million for Runway Upgrades

Southwest Georgia Regional Airport: $3,764,809 for Infrastructure Upgrades

Augusta Regional Airport: $8,008,660 for Taxiway Construction and Upgrades

Savannah/HHI Airport: $11,465,048 for Taxiway Construction

GDOT: $1 million for Planning Funds

