Second woman injured when gunfire disrupts July 4 party in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting at a Fourth of July party in northwest Atlanta on Friday that has left a second woman injured.

Neighbors spoke to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco, saying they had been having an outdoor party, including bounce houses, when bullets started flying at The Commons apartment complex on Middleton Road.

Investigators confirmed that a 49-year-old woman was shot in the foot. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

They now say a second woman, a 23-year-old, was shot in the arm and took herself to the hospital for treatment before police arrived.

There is no word on possible suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Michael Berrien, a resident, said they heard between 12 and 15 gunshots.

“At first I thought it was fireworks,” Berrien said, adding that it sounded like a machine gun. “Everybody was happy-go-lucky, having a good time, and then it was just chaos.”

“I’m very disappointed that this happened around kids. We can’t even enjoy ourselves out here,” resident Dee Audi told Channel 2 Action News. “And then you gotta be afraid, the kids, they can’t be safe around there.”

