Gunfire disrupts July 4 party in northwest Atlanta, woman shot, police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta that disrupted a July 4 party and injured one woman.

According to police, the shooting was called in just after 6 p.m. at The Commons apartment complex on Middleton Road.

Neighbors spoke to Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco, saying they had been having an outdoor party, including bounce houses, when bullets started flying.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One resident said they heard between 12 and 15 gunshots.

“At first I thought it was fireworks,” he said, adding that it sounded like a machine gun. “Everybody was happy-go-lucky, having a good time, and then it was just chaos.”

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been shot, but was alert, conscious and breathing.

Residents at The Commons said the victim may have been in her 30s or 40s and that she was shot in the leg, but police haven’t yet confirmed that information.

“I’m very disappointed that this happened around kids. We can’t even enjoy ourselves out here,” resident Dee Audi told Channel 2 Action News. “And then you gotta be afraid, the kids, they can’t be safe around there.”

Audi told Francisco that it wouldn’t make him take his kids inside sooner, but that he’d make sure to keep them closer.

The incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group