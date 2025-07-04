Dunwoody woman accused massage therapist of assault, finds other alleged victims

A metro Atlanta woman is sharing her story after a man was charged with sexually assaulting her during a massage. She learned just this week that there are other victims.

Melanie Avalon is a podcaster, and she’s been sharing her story after the unlicensed massage therapist was charged when she said he assaulted her in a spa.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It wasn’t until two other women received a $13 million judgement because of claims about the same man, that she learned others shared her same story.

Avalon said she was in shock when a massage crossed the line at a Dunwoody spa.

“I asked him to stop but he did some more,” said Avalon.

The worker, Iben Franklin Hernandez Bartolon was charged with sexual battery in Dekalb County. He ended up taking a plea deal for disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 11 months and 27 days on probation.

“They actually did reduce his sentence so he could be applicable for citizenship,” said Avalon. “It was really shocking.”

Avalon, a health and wellness podcaster, didn’t realize there were two other women who made the same accusations against Hernandez Bartolon 13 months prior to her assault.

Police reports show the women said Hernandez Bartolon assaulted them in at the Ponce Feet Spa on Ponce in Northeast Atlanta. Hernandez Bartolon was never criminally charged in the Atlanta cases.

Atlanta Police said “SVU investigators were unable to establish probable cause to pursue criminal charges.”

But just last week, a jury awarding the two women a $13 million judgement against the spa and spa owner for hiring an unlicensed Hernandez Bartolon.

“I had no idea this had happened before with him with other women,” said Avalon. “I just had so much gratitude that this was coming to light.”

Avalon has been sharing her story on her podcast for years now. Attorneys for the two women in the Atlanta case believe there are other victims out there, and Avalon agrees.

She’s hopeful by sharing her story, others will feel come forward.

“So many women reaching out saying something like this happened to me to and now that you’re talking about it, it empowers me to speak up,” said Avalon.

Channel 2 emailed the Department of Homeland Security to find out Hernandez Bartolon’s immigration status, but we have not heard back.

As for the owner of that Ponce Feet Spa in Atlanta, her attorney said they’re exploring appealing the $13 million judgement against her.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group