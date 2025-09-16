Second suspect arrested in deadly Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Oct. 26, 2024, at 750 Cascade Place SW in Atlanta.

Taryn Dorsey, 24, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2025, and Kendrick Miliam, 18, was arrested on Sept. 9, 2025, both by the Atlanta Police Department with assistance from the FBI Violent Crime Task Force.

Both suspects are facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and entering an auto.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s father, Oscar Guevara, told Channel 2 Action News that his son was working on a basement on Cascade Place SW when he was killed.

At the crime scene, Guevara pointed out his son’s broken truck window. He believes someone was trying to steal his son’s tools when they shot him.

He said he and his wife never felt safe with their son working with expensive equipment in the West End.

“I understand it is a little dangerous. I talk to him in the morning, ‘Take care. Be careful.’

He said, ‘Yeah, it’s OK,’ said Guevara. “Two hours later, I call him, but he does not answer.”

He and his wife drove past the property and saw police tape surrounding it and officers gathering evidence.

The suspects were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

