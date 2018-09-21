Second suspect accused of shooting, killing grandmother turns himself in

ATLANTA - Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that police arrested a suspect who has been on the run in the shooting death of a grandmother shot and killed while driving home from work.
On Wednesday, Atlanta police said they had arrested Adarius Jones, 18, and charged him with the murder of Beverly Jenkins. They also said they had issued warrants for Khalid Bays, 18.
Sources confirmed to Channel 2’s Nefertiti Jaquez that Bays had turned himself in. Investigators officially released news of the arrest about an hour later.
Beverly Jenkins worked at the City of Refuge as a resident service specialist. She worked with women and children dealing with homelessness, helping them with resumes, jobs and transitional housing.
"This completely senseless murder of my mother, this attempted carjacking on this woman, this innocent woman -- it’s unfathomable," said Urijah Thompson, Jenkins' daughter.
Jaquez has been covering the story since Jenkins was shot and killed in August.
She broke the news of Jones’ arrest hours before investigators held a news conference to announce the arrest.
