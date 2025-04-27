SCOTUS to hear Atlanta family’s case on Tuesday after FBI mistakenly raided their home

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, an attorney for an Atlanta woman who says her home was mistakenly raided by the FBI will go before the U.S. Supreme Court to ask for her 2019 lawsuit against the U.S. government to be reinstated.

A federal judge in Atlanta dismissed the suit in 2022, and an appeals court upheld that decision last year.

Trina Martin said on Oct. 18, 2017, FBI agents broke down the front door of her home and pointed guns at her and her then-boyfriend Toi Cliatt, while her 7-year-old son, Gabe Watson, screamed for his mother from another room. At first, Martin and Cliatt thought they were the victims of a home robbery.

“And I see about four weapons pointed directly at my head, and I’m just like, what is all this?” Cliatt previously told Channel 2 Action News.

“They ran in my room, pointing guns at my face,” said Watson.

It wasn’t until an agent double-checked the mailbox numbers that the FBI realized it was the wrong home.

“Finally, our case is being taken seriously,” Martin said.

“I am so happy and filled with gratitude for our case to be seen and recognized,” Martin told Lincoln. “When something like this happens, whether it’s intentional or by mistake, it shatters that sense of safety that we all have.”

