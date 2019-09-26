Atlanta roads are about to get BIG makeover to protect scooters riders

ATLANTA - There will be some big changes coming to Atlanta roads -- and it's aimed to keep bike and e-scooter riders safe.
Many areas in the city of Atlanta do not have dedicated lanes for bikes or scooters, which can be dangerous.
Several riders have died riding the scooters, so Atlanta's mayor has a new plan to make streets safer for everyone.
And it involves changing 20 miles of roads in Atlanta.
