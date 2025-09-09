SCAD offers new program focused on AI

ATLANTA — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) will introduce a Bachelor of Design in Applied AI for the 2025–26 academic year, expanding its curricular offerings to prepare students for careers in AI-driven creative industries.

The new degree program is designed to equip students with skills to imagine, prototype, and direct AI functions and interactions. Coursework will cover interaction design, computational thinking, storytelling, and systems modeling, essential for working with agentic technologies.

“AI, an invention that augments and amplifies human productivity, is the next chapter in SCAD’s legacy of curricular innovation,” said Jason Fox, SCAD chief academic officer.

“AI workflow is evolving at a tremendous speed, and it is imperative that all of our students are ready to employ these groundbreaking tools,” said SuAnne Fu, dean of SCAD School of Creative Technology.

SCAD will also offer a minor in Applied AI to all students.

Potential professions for graduates of the program include AI product developer, real-time content developer, autonomous agent designer, AI design strategist, and more.

SCAD hosts annual AI summits with major companies like Google, Meta, Adobe, and Netflix, providing students with direct connections with employers.

The 2026 SCADask AI Summit will be hosted in January at SCAD Atlanta, offering students a front-row seat to explore the future of intelligent systems.

SCADask, the university’s applied research arm, publishes the AI Insights report, capturing the latest applications of AI in creative practice and design education.

SCAD has campuses in Savannah, Midtown Atlanta, and Lacoste, France.

