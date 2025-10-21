Salvation Army’s renovated ‘Center of Hope’ provides more space and dignity for those in need

ATLANTA — The Salvation Army Metro Atlanta Command has expanded its shelter facilities in downtown Atlanta, now called the Center of Hope, following a $35 million renovation.

Channel 2’s Sophia Choi learned what that means for those who rely on the institution that dates back 135 years in metro Atlanta.

Located near the Georgia Aquarium and Mercedes Benz Stadium, the newly expanded shelter doubles its space to over 90,000 square feet and adds 116 new beds, providing single beds instead of bunk beds for increased dignity.

“Everybody’s going to have single beds and their own space. And we really are excited about the community supporting that,” said Maj. Thomas McWilliams, Metro Atlanta Area Commander.

The expansion includes a new five-story tower and increases the number of beds at the facility to 437.

Salvation Army Expansion ATL The expansion includes a new five-story tower and increases the total number of beds at the facility to 437. (Source: WSBTV)

Two floors are dedicated specifically for veterans, offering them individual rooms and shared common areas.

“Each veteran is going to get their very own bedroom, one veteran per room. And then every two rooms has their own common area, just for them and their own bathroom,” McWilliams said.

Construction started in July.

The facility also has a new education and workforce development center — to help those struggling with training and, eventually, finding new jobs.

Case managers work with those at the shelter to find permanent housing, benefits and jobs.

Veterans can stay there for up to two full years as they get that help.

