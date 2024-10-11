Ryan Seacrest opens state-of-the-art studio at new Arthur M. Blank Hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Arthur M. Blank Hospital celebrated an exciting new development on Friday with the opening of a studio space where children can engage, connect and create.

Atlanta’s own Ryan Seacrest, along with his foundation, has established a state-of-the-art multimedia studio at the hospital, marking a new milestone in providing kids with entertainment and distraction from medical routines.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was there to capture the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Seacrest Studios, a massive new addition located behind glass in the hospital’s lobby.

Covering more than 1,200 square feet, this innovative space is equipped with full closed-circuit TV and radio stations, enabling young patients to produce and broadcast their own content throughout the hospital.

Seacrest, who is originally from Dunwoody, expressed his enthusiasm for opening Seacrest Studios and emphasized its purpose to entertain and uplift patients of all ages.

“We wanted the patients here to forget about the tough stuff they’re going through, and that’s what this studio is designed to do,” Seacrest said.

There are 13 other Seacrest Studios across the U.S.

Seacrest and his sister Meredith Seacrest Leach, who runs the foundation, were joined by special guests, including country singer Lauren Alaina and Grammy-winning artist Lecrae, who both call Atlanta home.

