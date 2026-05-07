Rivian to increase production capacity, support thousands of jobs

ATLANTA — American automotive manufacturer Rivian today announced a 50% increase in initial production capacity for its future manufacturing facility in Stanton Springs North, Ga.

The company is raising its annual production target to 300,000 vehicles, up from the initially planned 200,000 units.

This expansion aims to boost cost efficiency, support thousands of U.S. manufacturing jobs, and bolster American technological leadership on the global stage.

The decision to increase capacity will facilitate a lower cost per unit while also providing significant room for future expansion of capacity in later phases. This move is supported by a partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing.

“We’re very excited to partner with the U.S. Department of Energy to grow our manufacturing footprint in Georgia,” Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said. “R2 dramatically expands our market opportunity. The thousands of dedicated people who will soon work in our Georgia plant will be instrumental to Rivian’s growth as we scale American manufacturing and work to ensure that the U.S. retains its leadership in innovation and technology.”

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The updated DOE loan, now aligned with the revised facility design and roadmap, is valued at up to $4.5 billion.

Vertical construction at the Stanton Springs site is expected to begin this spring.

Preparations are currently underway for the development of the stamping press area, which is one of the most capital-intensive and technically demanding projects within the plant.

Progress on the facility’s primary buildings will accelerate this summer.

Rivian recently announced a partnership with Uber and expects to build up to 50,000 robotaxis at its Georgia plant.

Rivian expects to first draw on the DOE loan by early 2027.

Vehicle production at the Georgia facility is scheduled to begin in late 2028, with robotaxi production for Uber also commencing in late 2028.

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