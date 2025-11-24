Risk of heavy rain and storms through Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — Tuesday is going to bring showers and storms back to North Georgia, with the risk of strong to severe storms increasing throughout the day.

“Anytime during the day on Tuesday, any storms have the potential to be strong, but as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, that’s when we’ll have the strongest storms and greatest risk,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

The biggest threat from these storms will be a high risk of heavy rain, a low to medium risk of storms with damaging wind gusts, and a low risk of a possible tornado.

We’ll be tracking the storms throughout the evening on Channel 2 Action News.

