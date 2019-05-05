Ride-share drivers set to join nationwide protest this week

ATLANTA - You might have a harder time getting an Uber or Lyft next week.
Drivers in Atlanta and in other big cities across the country plan to strike Wednesday.
They want ride-share companies to pay them by the mile and minute for each customer.
Drivers want Uber and Lyft to only take 10% as a commission. They also would like a gas surcharge for fares.
The strike comes two days before Uber goes public.
We hear from ride-share customers about the protest, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
