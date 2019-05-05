  • Ride-share drivers set to join nationwide protest this week

    ATLANTA - You might have a harder time getting an Uber or Lyft next week.

    Drivers in Atlanta and in other big cities across the country plan to strike Wednesday.

    They want ride-share companies to pay them by the mile and minute for each customer.

    Drivers want Uber and Lyft to only take 10% as a commission. They also would like a gas surcharge for fares.

    The strike comes two days before Uber goes public.

