Richard Jewell to be honored with memorial in Centennial Olympic Park

    By: Justin Wilfon

    ATLANTA - In the days and weeks after the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing, security guard Richard Jewell became a suspect. 

    Some 23 years later, he’ll finally be remembered for what he really was – a hero. 

    “His actions helped save the lives of other people and reduce the number of people who might be injured,” said Nadeen Green, who has been fighting for a memorial for Jewell

