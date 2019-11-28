Richard Jewell to be honored with memorial in Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA - In the days and weeks after the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing, security guard Richard Jewell became a suspect.
Some 23 years later, he’ll finally be remembered for what he really was – a hero.
“His actions helped save the lives of other people and reduce the number of people who might be injured,” said Nadeen Green, who has been fighting for a memorial for Jewell.
