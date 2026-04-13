‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora says she could be left homeless, asks judge to reverse vacate order

ATLANTA — ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Drew Sidora says she and her oldest child will be left homeless after a judge ordered her to vacate her house with her estranged husband by the end of May.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sidora told the judge that she does not have the “financial resources” to get a new home or the time to move into one by the time the judge’s order to vacate goes into effect.

Sidora and her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, are in the middle of a messy divorce.

Pittman was recently awarded primary custody of the couple’s two children. According to the court documents, Pittman has been living in the basement of their home while Sidora lives upstairs.

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Sidora took to social media to address some of the things that have come out about their divorce.

“Ralph and I are committed to co-parenting and doing what’s best for our children,” she said in a post on X. “While certain things are beyond my control, my focus remains on showing up every day as the best mother I can be.”

“My children are my priority, and I’m committed to leading with love, peace, and positivity. There is no ill intent toward anyone just a continued focus on healing, evolving, and becoming the best version of myself,” the post continued.

Good morning.

Some details regarding my divorce have recently become public, although the process is not yet finalized. During this time, Ralph and I are committed to co-parenting and doing what’s best for our children.



While certain things are beyond my control, my focus… — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) April 12, 2026

Along with the two children the couple has together, Sidora also has a 14-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Pittman filed for divorce from Sidora in March 2023, People Magazine reported. The couple got married in 2014.

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