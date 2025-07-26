Record-breaking donations collected for Channel 2’s 2025 Stuff the Bus

ATLANTA — Once again, we asked Channel 2 Action News viewers for help to Stuff the Bus, and they really came through!

It is a record-setting year for donations of back-to-school items.

Across eight metro Atlanta “bus stops,” more than 7,200 backpacks and school supplies for more than 14,000 students were collected on Saturday.

WSB-TV Channel 2 and The Children’s Restoration Network (C.R.N) have partnered for 22 years to support students living in foster care and group homes.

If you weren’t able to make it in person, you can still donate online through July 31.

Online donations will be used to buy additional bookbags and school supplies.

A family-owned Atlanta based company, Samson Tours, provided eight of its school buses and delivery services for Stuff the Bus.

“When there’s a need, people in North Georgians always come together to make a difference,” said WSB-TV President Marian Pittman. “Channel 2 is proud to partner with C.R.N., Delta Community Credit Union, Wellstar, Kroger, and most importantly, the community to make sure Stuff the Bus delivers for children who don’t have essential school supplies this year.”

