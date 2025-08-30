‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams says ex-husband owes nearly $670K

ATLANTA — New court filings in the divorce of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams and her ex-husband Simon Guobadia show an outstanding debt of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Earlier this week, Williams filed a motion asking a judge to hold Guobdia in contempt over money that has not been paid from their divorce agreement.

According to the filing obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Williams says that she is owed $667,359.55 that she has not received.

These include monthly alimony payments, life insurance, costs associated with the former marital residence and more.

Williams and Guobadia married in 2022, but the reality star filed for divorce from Guobadia in early 2024 after just 15 months of marriage.

In January, Guobadia, a Nigerian citizen, filed his latest request for citizenship, but was denied.

Shortly after, he was taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

He first came to the U.S. in 1982 before overstaying his visa and was declared deportable in 1985. He returned to the U.S. in 1986 and once again overstayed his work visa.

