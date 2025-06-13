‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Dwight Eubanks say he ‘never thought’ about prostate cancer

ATLANTA — “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Dwight Eubanks is opening up about his stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis, saying he never thought it would be him.

Eubanks sat down with Channel 2’s Karyn Greer for his first TV interview since announcing his diagnosis earlier this month.

“It’s still very fresh right now. It’s very new,” he said, “I’ve had to take in a lot in a short window.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The reality television star and celebrity stylist known for his big personality is using his voice to tell Black men to get tested for prostate cancer.

“The doctors told me then that the chances of me having prostate cancer were slim to none because it was on my mother’s side of the family," he explained. “So I never thought about it.”

At a health fair he organized at his church in January, he decided to get tested. Days later, he learned he had prostate cancer. Further testing in April confirmed the stage 4 diagnosis.

TRENDING STORIES:

One in four Black men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, healthcare experts say.

“[Georgia is] number five in incidents and number six in mortality in the nation, but in the City of Atlanta, it’s worse than even the state of Georgia and the rest of the nation," Dr. Leigh Ann Burnham said, assistant professor of surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Burnham is also a national expert in prostate cancer in Black men.

She says it’s important for all men to get the simple blood test because early detection is crucial.

“According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is over 99.9% survival rate five years out, if you detect it early when the cancer is still within the prostate,” she said.

Eubanks says he is considering his options for treatment.

“There’s new technology, new information out there to help dissolve it, whether it’s radiation or chemo. There’s a seed that I’m really leaning toward. It’s less invasive,” he told Greer.

He has also partnered with the nonprofit Zero Prostate Cancer to help more men learn their PSA numbers, which can mean something isn’t right.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group