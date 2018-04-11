Ransomware attack cost city $2.7 million, records show

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has found out just how much the ransomeware cyberattack on the City of Atlanta is going to cost tax payers.
The attacker demanded a $50,000 ransom to restore the city’s systems. Channel 2 Action News has learned the city is now facing a $2.7 million price tag.
So far, city leaders have given few specifics about the source and the scope of the cyberattack.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Aaron Diamant obtained new records that confirm the city of Atlanta shelled out nearly $2.7 million on eight emergency contracts following last month’s crippling cyberattack on city networks.
