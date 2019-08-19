0 Severe storms moving through parts of metro

ATLANTA - It's going to be a hot afternoon, but some of us throughout the metro could see a cool down from showers and storms today.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Chattooga County until 3:45 p.m., as well as White, Lumpkin, Forsyth and Dawson counties until 4 p.m.

Showers and storms are expected to become more widespread throughout the afternoon, said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls.

[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]

Walls said despite the heat, we are actually a little cooler than we have been the last couple of weeks because of the cloud cover.

We're using advanced weather technology to pinpoint who will see the best chance for rain, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

"Unfortunately, the humidity remains a factor. So it still feels quite warm and quite muggy outside," Walls said.

Walls said an area of low pressure has moved in over south Georgia and is bringing in tropical-like moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

TRENDING STORIES:

She said the plus side of that is, our air quality has improved to the moderate range, a drop from the Code Orange warnings we've had the last couple of days.

Walls said the weather will start to get active in time for the afternoon commute.

"There will be more downpours to deal with this afternoon and evening," Walls said. "I suspect there will be areas of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty wind in those stronger storms."

Walls said the storms will be fairly scattered between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

That rain is expected to taper off throughout the evening and it will be mainly clear overnight.

Tuesday will start off dry. Storm chances will ramp up again in the afternoon with the heating of the day.

The high humidity is expected to stick around throughout the rest of the week, but temperatures are expected to dip a bit this weekend.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.