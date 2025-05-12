Rain didn’t stop Emory graduates from celebrating special day

ATLANTA — Rain forced last-minute changes for graduates at Emory University. The outdoor graduation had to move indoors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday morning at Emory University, now Dr. Usher Raymond IV took the stage not to sing but as the commencement speaker.

The university granted him an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

“Think boldly. Think generously, this world needs fearless architects of our future,” Raymond said to Emory University‘s Class of 2025.

However, of the 18,000 people who were supposed to hear the superstar on Emory’s Quad, a much smaller number of people actually got a seat at the ceremony, as university officials made the call to move it indoors, in case of rain.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I was really excited to see Usher, and last night I found out that there is no more Usher,“ Emory graduate Ayla Kahn said.

Students whose tickets were limited to just three had to make some difficult decisions just hours before graduation.

“It’s a really rough decision. My girlfriend, unfortunately, did not make the cut. I really tried to get her in, but she insisted my family come,” Emory graduate Samuel Bavur said.

“My parents and then I had an aunt who flew from California so she made the biggest trek, so she made the cut,” Emory graduate Rhea Knsal said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Most said that while the last-minute changes were disappointing, it didn’t take away from the magnitude of the day.

“Really, really sad to leave but I’m excited to see my friends one last time before we graduate,” Emory graduate Maya Ndattatreya said.

“It was a little down to the wire figuring out what to do and where to go. But I guess everything is going to work out in the end. All I care is that I walk across that stage and make my parents proud...right?” Emory graduate Karl Kassabian said.

©2025 Cox Media Group