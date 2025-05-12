Driver going 80 mph was using cellphone before crashing into GA deputy patrol car on I-20: Sheriff

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff says an accident involving two of his deputies could have been avoided if the driver hadn’t been using his cellphone.

On Sunday, just before 8 a.m., Greene County deputies responded to a one-car wreck on Interstate 20 eastbound near mile marker 136.

Around 8:33 a.m., dispatch contacted deputies about another accident involving two Greene County patrol vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said as deputies were clearing the first accident, patrol vehicles sitting stationary on the shoulder of the road, with emergency lights on, were hit by another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was identified as Andre Noah-Lee.

According to GCSO, witnesses told deputies they saw Lee traveling at 80 miles per hour while using his cellphone.

Authorities said Lee hit Sgt. Will Smith’s Tahoe, which pushed it into the back of Dep. Ryan Hall’s Charger, causing the Tahoe to go airborne and over the cable barrier.

Sheriff Donnie Harrison is reminding drivers not to text and drive and to move over when approaching emergency units that are helping other motorists.

“This accident could have been much worse and definitely could have been avoided,” Harrison said.

Georgia is a hands-free state. This means at no time can the driver of a motor vehicle have a handheld device in their hand while operating a motor vehicle. It is also referred to as ‘distracted driving.’

