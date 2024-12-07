Prison where Todd Chrisley is housed to close, be demolished over ‘significant disrepair’

ATLANTA — The federal prison where reality TV star Todd Chrisley is being housed is set close and his daughter Savannah is taking the news as an opportunity to talk about the conditions that she said her father has been living in for the last nearly two years.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced that FPC Pensacola is among several federal facilities to close that are in “significant disrepair.” The prison will be demolished after about 500 prisoners and 100 staff members are relocated to other facilities.

Among those prisoners is Todd Chrisley.

Todd, and wife Julie, were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud.

Julie Chrisley was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Since her parents’ incarceration, Savannah Chrisley has been an advocate for her parents about the conditions that she says her parents and other prisoners are living in.

She took to Instagram to talk about FPC Pensacola being shut down.

“I have mixed feelings about this because they’re closing it down, and that’s their way of not taking accountability. That’s their way of not holding these abusers accountable,” Savannah Chrisley said.

The young Chrisley also said it was time for Colette Peters, the Bureau of Prisons director, to go.

“As the director, she has done nothing but foster an atmosphere for abuse. That’s all she’s done. And as a woman, I am ashamed to say that she is in power. But time will tell. We’ll see how things pan out. I’m working with a few senators who really want to hear and see all the evidence that I have, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” Savannah Chrisley said.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been in the process of appealing their convictions.

In June, a federal appeals court upheld Todd Chrisley’s conviction and he continues to serve his 12-year sentence. The same court vacated Julie Chrisley’s sentence and ordered the lower District Court to resentence her.

In September, the lower court resentenced Julie Chrisley to serve the same sentence of seven years.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

