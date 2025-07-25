Pricey electric bikes being targeted by thieves in Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — More people in Atlanta are reporting the theft of electronic bicycles, which are growing in popularity and, in some cases, cost thousands of dollars.

“You feel this tremendous loss. The bike was a big purchase for our family. I was using it as a main source of transportation for the short time we had it, to take my daughter back and forth to school,” said Julie Mathews.

Mathews told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that this week thieves ripped through a screen on her porch and stole their $3,000 electric bike and helmets. The thieves entered the home in the middle of the night while the family was sleeping.

“You know, first of all, you feel violated. You feel unsafe, especially with children in the home,” said Mathews.

Thieves are targeting e-bikes because they are far more valuable that traditional bicycles. They have a motor and batteries that can be stripped and sold off as parts.

A Facebook page to help people find stolen bicycles has more and more postings of stolen electric bikes, including Mathews’.

“Definitely targeting a lot of e-bikes in the neighborhood, a lot of families use them. I can name at least three people within a three-block radius that I know have had their e-bikes stolen,” said Mathews.

She said she isn’t sure if there is a theft ring targeting e-bikes. It also troubles her to think that they may be watching e-bike owners to see where they live to later steal their bikes.

“Even if you do catch people in the act, that’s the other thing, you don’t want to have to worry about getting shot. You don’t want to confront people because there’s so many people with guns,” said Mathews.

Mathews is hopeful whoever stole her e-bike will abandon it, and she will ultimately get it back. She says she will also check with her homeowner’s insurance to see if they will cover the loss.

