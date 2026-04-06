Practice rounds for The Masters get underway Monday at Augusta National

ATLANTA — Excitement is building in Augusta. The first practice round of the masters kicks off Monday, ahead of the main tournament on Thursday.

It’s the 90th edition of the iconic tournament. Course gates open at 7:30 a.m.

The world’s number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler, is the favorite to win this year’s green jacket.

Channel 2 Action News will have live reports from Augusta National starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

Scheffler arrived at Augusta National on Sunday, and he brought the whole family with him. All four of them.

Scheffler, who tends to keep his golf separate from his home life, had not shared any information since withdrawing from the Houston Open two weeks ago because of the impending birth of his second child. He said wife Meredith gave birth to a boy on March 27. They named him Remy.

Scheffler took this Sunday to play with Blake Smith, his longtime manager, who had never played Augusta National. Scheffler and McIlroy are fighting some history this week. Adam Scott in 2013 is the last player to win the Masters after having three weeks off.

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Defending champion Rory McIlroy has been at the club all weekend, watching the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday and handing out trophies to a group of boys in the annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals on Sunday.

McIlroy has talked about how much he looked forward to returning as the Masters champion and enjoying all the perks that go with it. He was in his green jacket during the Drive, Chip and Putt, and posed with Maria Jose Marin, the ANWA winner and first Colombian to join the roll call of Augusta National winners.

Bryson DeChambeau was also at Augusta National on Saturday for the end of the ANWA, consoling Asterisk Talley after the 17-year-old hit two shots into Rae’s Creek for a quadruple-bogey 7 on the par-3 12th hole that cost her a chance to win.

DeChambeau grew up about 45 minutes away from where Talley lives in the central valley of California. They know each other well.

Several legends won’t be playing this year. Tiger Woods, arrested and briefly jailed for suspicion of driving under the influence during a March 27 car crash, and Phil Mickelson, who is tending to a personal health matter at home.

“Unfortunately, there will be a couple of guys that won’t be in that room, which is a shame, but I want to make sure that they’re acknowledged as well,” McIlroy said. “They’ve been two of the greatest champions that the Masters has ever seen. But it’s going to be a really cool night. I can’t wait. I hope everyone enjoys the dinner and enjoys everything that I’ve selected.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

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