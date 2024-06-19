Postmaster General says on-time delivery is up to 80% at Palmetto facility, but Ossoff wants better

ATLANTA — The Postmaster General says on-time delivery rates at the beleaguered Palmetto post office facility are up over 80%, but Georgia’s U.S. senator says it’s still not good enough.

Jon Ossoff told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that he’s not going to let up on the post office until things get better in Palmetto.

Even on Juneteenth, the Palmetto postal facility remained busy. It is the hub for metro Atlanta.

But ever since its opening in February, Channel 2 Action News has detailed many of the problems plaguing the facility, including video showing a sorting machine flinging packages onto the floor.

“So, it’s 92 days ago,” is how long ago Patrick Freeman said he sent a car title to his son by certified mail.

That mail is sitting in Pennsylvania for some reason. He told Elliot that he’s not angry, just frustrated to the point he wants to hear how the Postmaster General plans to fix this.

“It would be good to hear from him clearly, kind of what’s going on and why it went on and what the fix it,” Freeman said.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff wants to know the same thing and has been sparring with Postmaster Louis DeJoy for months over the problems in Palmetto.

“We’ve seen in the data they’re sharing with us some improvement,” Ossoff told Elliot.

Monday, DeJoy sent Ossoff a letter saying the on-time delivery rate is up to above 80%, better than the 36% Ossoff said it was in February.

Ossoff said he plans to continue to put pressure on the Post Office to fix the problems, and if it doesn’t, he could demand the Post Office Board of Governors fire DeJoy.

“The president can’t fire him. Congress can’t fire him. What I can do and what I will continue to do is to shine the brightest possible spotlight on Postmaster General DeJoy and on USPS management,” Ossoff said.

There is a bipartisan effort to clear up the issues with the Palmetto facility. A group of GOP lawmakers toured it two weeks ago.

