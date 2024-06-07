More Georgia lawmakers to tour Palmetto USPS facility amid ongoing delays

PALMETTO, Ga. — Another group of Georgia lawmakers will be touring the U.S. Postal Service Distribution Center in Palmetto.

On May 30, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff toured the troubled facility, searching for and demanding answers on how the facility was being run.

After his tour, Ossoff told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that the problems plaguing the facility and impacting Georgians were due to “not being properly managed.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, a group of four Georgia House Reps. will be touring the facility.

An announcement from Rep. Mike Collins said he, Rep. Drew Ferguson, Rep. Andrew Clyde and Rep. Austin Scott will tour the Palmetto Distribution Center on June 10 at 10:30 a.m.

RELATED STORIES:

According to Collins’ office, the tour comes after a phone call between the representative and U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy regarding the ongoing issues with mail delays for Georgia residents since the facility opened earlier this year.

In recent congressional hearings, DeJoy has taken repeated fire from Georgia senators and House members over the delays, though the criticism and problems at the USPS are not just in Georgia.

DeJoy said there are other facilities across the country also experiencing delays.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Did you feel that? Confirmed earthquake in Buford shakes up residents late Thursday night

©2024 Cox Media Group