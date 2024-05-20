Mail issues at metro Atlanta postal facility may be improving after months of delays

PALMETTO, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is learning more about what is being done to deal with delayed and missing mail and what still needs to be fixed.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to a business owner who says his packages are now getting damaged.

“I mean they’ve got to know what’s going on because people like me are filing claims,” business owner Ellis Seawright said.

Seawright believes the US Postal Service knows workers are not treating fragile packages with care. He said the last 10 things he sold on eBay got to the buyers on time but everything inside was broken badly.

“It appears the post office rushed to get boxes where they’re supposed to go and they may not be taking as much care of what’s in them,” Seawright said.

There was a video of a sorting machine throwing packages to the floor inside the Palmetto facility that could also explain some of the broken items.

About six weeks ago Federal Post Master Louis Dejoy said in a senate hearing things would improve. A month later Sen. Jon Ossoff demanded an update.

Dejoy said he’s dispatched 100 personnel for network operations, engineering, logistics, & information technology and is making sure Palmetto workers adhere to new procedures.

The Palmetto facility now has operational meetings twice a day, seven days a week.

Dejoy said that back in March only 36% of mail was getting delivered on time. He says it’s now up to 81% after a couple of hiccups.

According to Dejoy, transportation schedules have been revised, he’s increasing local trips to improve service and he’s shifting cross-country volume away from Palmetto.

Dejoy promised things would get even better and Ossoff promised to hold Dejoy accountable.

Ossoff expects another update from Dejoy in the next couple of weeks.

