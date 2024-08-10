Popular ice cream company pushing for more voter outreach in Georgia ahead of November election

ATLANTA — As part of their Churn Out the Vote initiative, popular ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s is investing in efforts to engage Georgia voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The initiative is more than just an investment effort.

Scoop by scoop, the ice cream company is bringing a limited batch flavor to Americans along with a voter registration push.

“There is no denying the energy surrounding the upcoming presidential election suddenly jumped off the charts which is why Ben & Jerry’s is doing what it does best: launching a new ice cream,” the company said in a statement. “The Limited Batch flavor is packed with pretzel swirls, fudge chips, and ripples of chocolate mousse in a creamy vanilla ice cream and is proudly presented in partnership with the company’s longtime friends at Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute (BVM).”

Ben & Jerry’s said they were partnering with non-profit Black Voters Matter for the fourth year in a row for the campaign. The limited batch ice cream flavor will be available at prices between $5.99 to $6.49 across the U.S.

This year, the company said it will “join BVM on the ground in Georgia supporting their non-partisan work to engage voters in every corner of the state. Black Voters Matter will bring the strategy and the energy, and Ben & Jerry’s will ‘churn out the vote’ by bringing the ice cream.”

“We couldn’t be more pleased to once again join Black Voters Matter in support of their work to ensure that those who will be most impacted by the policies of the next administration vote and that their vote is counted,” said Palika Makam, Ben & Jerry’s U.S. Activism Manager. “When young people and people of color are voters, we all win.”

Until Nov. 5, the Ben & Jerry’s website will “be a one-stop shop to help fans all become voters,” the company said. Online, voters and customers will be able to check their voter registration statuses, find their polling locations, and learn more about early voting and vote by mail in their states.

Ben & Jerry’s is also setting up Scoop Shops to sell the Churn Out the Vote ice cream, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Black Voters Matter organization.

“When young voters and voters of color Churn Out the Vote, everyone wins,” the company said.

