Police: Unsupervised children, malnourished man found in southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after finding several children and a malnourished man in a home.
Atlanta police said officers were called to a home on Thornberry Lane in southwest Atlanta regarding children without supervision and a 21-year-old who appeared malnourished.
The 21-year-old man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The parents arrived on the scene and have been detained as police investigate the circumstances.
