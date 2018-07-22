  • Police: Unsupervised children, malnourished man found in southwest Atlanta home

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after finding several children and a malnourished man in a home. 

    Atlanta police said officers were called to a home on Thornberry Lane in southwest Atlanta regarding children without supervision and a 21-year-old who appeared malnourished.

    The 21-year-old man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

    The parents arrived on the scene and have been detained as police investigate the circumstances.
     

