Police searching for man who randomly pistol-whipped victim, knocking out teeth

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of pistol-whipping a man at random, knocking out his teeth, and then shooting at him.

After that, the suspect then fired his gun at the man.

The incident happened along Joseph E. Boone Blvd. in the early morning hours of March 21.

Investigators said when they got there, they were met with two men.

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The victims told officers that they were walking in the area when the suspect suddenly attacked them.

APD released photos of the suspect on Tuesday in hopes that someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

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