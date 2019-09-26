Police searching for thief who held up man in parking deck of Atlanta airport

ATLANTA - Atlanta police investigators are searching for a thief they believe robbed a man at gunpoint inside a parking deck at the Atlanta airport.
It happened less than two weeks ago around 5 p.m.
Police gave Channel 2 Action News video from a nearby Target store where police say the criminal used the victim's credit card.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman sat down with the victim's wife, who walked her through the scary moments.
"You just feel like you're in a safe place where there's so many people that you would just never think. Your guard is down because it's the airport," the wife said.
TONIGHT AT 11: What else the robber stole and did that has the wife calling this a calculated crime.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 6 detained, multiple cars hit by bullets during rolling gunfight down busy road
- Body of missing Dahlonega woman found in Forsyth County
- Video shows Amazon driver plowing through man's yard -- twice
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}