Police searching for home invader after man brutally beaten with baseball bat

ATLANTA - A man is clinging to life after a brutal beating and home invasion.
It happened last week inside a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Police say someone kicked in the 69-year-old man's door and then nearly beat him to death with a baseball bat.
"I walked outside and I see all the police and crime scene tape," a neighbor told Channel 2's Michael Seiden.
