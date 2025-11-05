Police investigate sleeping woman shot in bed at northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman asleep in bed.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours on Gun Club Road NW.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her lower extremities. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated the woman was sleeping when several shots were fired into her home, striking her legs.

APD said it appears the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between neighbors and the investigation remains active.

The victim was not identified.

