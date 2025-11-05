Deputies arrest Georgia man accused of drug trafficking, seize more than $240K in drugs

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ga. — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office have concluded a joint narcotics investigation, resulting in the arrest of a Georgia man identified as the leader of a local drug trafficking organization.

The investigation led to the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs and guns. Authorities executed two search warrants, uncovering drugs with an estimated street value of $243,754.00, and arrested Jonathan Provo.

During the operation, law enforcement seized 1,350.5 Xanax pills, 24.9 pounds of marijuana, 171.7 grams of ketamine, 69.1 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of cocaine, and 8 grams of fentanyl. Additionally, 345 tabs of acid, 500 Percocet tablets, 30.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 400 grams of psilocybin mushroom gummies, and 4 psilocybin mushroom chocolate bars were confiscated.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of 877.9 grams of THC gummies, 224 grams of THC A, and 3,441.7 grams of spice. Alongside the narcotics, authorities recovered four pistols, including one modified to function as a machine gun, and three rifles. A total of $6,750.00 in U.S. currency was also seized during the raids.

Provo faces multiple charges, including trafficking marijuana, fentanyl, opiates, and spice, as well as possession of cocaine with intent, possession of marijuana in the first degree, and possession and conversion of a pistol into a machine gun. He was also charged with a violation of probation based on a warrant from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Provo was charged with conspiracy to distribute in a 2024 sting.

Jonathan Provo was booked into the Russell County Jail.

