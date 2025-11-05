Democrats claim victory in Public Service Commission races

The two seats up for grabs in the race for the Georgia Public Service Commission appear to have gone to the Democrats in the race.

According to the official results from the Secretary of State’s Office, both Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard had a 20-point lead over their Republican opponents.

It’s the first time in five years that there has been an election for PSC seats, which have a statewide impact. Whenever Georgia Power asks to raise rates or build a new power plant, they need approval from the PSC.

Georgia right now is dealing with an unprecedented increase in energy demands — as data centers fuel AI — which may require the state’s energy production to nearly double in the next decade.

“The stakes have really never been higher. The public service commissioners are the ones who decide our energy future in Georgia,” said Jennifer Wakefield with Southern Environmental Law Center.

In a statement from Johnson on Tuesday night, she said: “Now, the real work begins. I’m going to the Public Service Commission to ensure that every Georgian has a voice at the table, to lower costs, modernize our grid, and make energy policy that works for the people, not just the powerful.”

Georgia Power is asking the PSC for permission to spend more than $10 billion to add 10 gigawatts of power to the system. For perspective, that’s the equivalent of the power produced by nine Plant Vogtle nuclear reactors.

Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard will now replace Republican incumbents Fitz Johnson and Tim Echols.

“Tonight, we celebrate Alicia and Peter’s victory, and tomorrow, we get back to the work at hand: organizing everywhere and carrying this momentum into 2026, when we will elect and re-elect strong Democrats at every level of the ticket – from the State House to the U.S. Senate,” Democratic Party of Georgia chair Charlie Bailey said in a statement.

In a statement, Fitz Johnson promised he’d run again next year to reclaim his seat.

“The work I’ve done with my colleagues on the Public Service Commission has helped move Georgia forward with a vision to keep energy prices below the national average,” he said.

