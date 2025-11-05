Andre Dickens voted in for another 4 years as Atlanta’s mayor

ATLANTA — Andre Dickens won re-election to another four years as Atlanta’s mayor, the Associated Press projects.

The AP called the race shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Dickens is expected to address his supporters around 10 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Dickens visited voters across the city.

“I feel pretty confident about us going into this re-election with a win,” Dickens told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Dickens said his win would be a positive referendum on his past term. The mayor said he wants “to continue the trajectory that we’ve already been on, on making us a safer, more inclusive, and definitely a city that our youth can depend on.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Dickens faced three opponents in the race.

The Atlanta mayor’s office is officially nonpartisan, but has been held by Democrats for decades.

Dickens won the office outright with more than 50% of the vote, defeating three challengers.

Prior to taking office in 2022, Dickens served on the Atlanta City Council and as the chief development officer for a tech-based nonprofit.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

©2025 Cox Media Group