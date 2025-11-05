Students facing criminal charges after major fights breaks out at DeKalb high school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A massive fight at Cedar Grove High School in DeKalb County has led to multiple students facing criminal charges.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes learned that the fight occurred near the gym during school dismissal on Monday, resulting in charges of affray and disrupting public school for several students.

“Suspend them - in school suspension but don’t charge them,” said former student Rashad Morris, who believes students should be held accountable but not face criminal charges.

One of the students arrested was so combative that he broke a police car window on the way to jail, leading to an additional charge of damage to government property.

School administrators informed parents via email that the students involved are also facing disciplinary actions for violating the student code of conduct.

An administrator mentioned that the charges would only affect the students during their high school careers, but some parents feel this is too harsh.

One parent, who spoke off-camera, expressed support for the charges, hoping they would deter future incidents.

