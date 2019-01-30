ATLANTA - Investigators say an early-morning carjacking eventually ended in a chase with the suspects hours later.
Atlanta police said they were called out for a carjacking just before 5 a.m. at the IHOP restaurant at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue NE and Charles Allen Drive.
Investigators said two men went up to the victim, pointed a gun and told the victim to get out of his or her car. The men then drove away in the victim's car.
Shortly after 8 a.m., police saw the car driving along Cleveland Avenue. When police tried to pull the car over, the driver started speeding away.
After crashing the car along Old Hapeville Road, the men got out and ran.
Police eventually caught the men and recovered the car. Investigators said they also recovered a gun.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington is speaking with investigators for the latest on this developing story for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}