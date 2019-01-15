Police: Armed robbers who ambushed travel agency tied to other holdups

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two masked men ambushed a travel agency and the victims told Channel 2 Action News the men threatened to blow the place up.
Channel 2 Action News aired surveillance video of the incident last week.
Now, police tell Channel 2’s Chris Jose that the armed robbers hit another business at the same he was reporting on the travel agency holdup.
One of the men has been caught, but police believe the second suspect is still in the area.
We'll have the latest on the search for that suspect, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
