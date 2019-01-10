Two accused of holding up travel agency, threatening to burn it down with gasoline

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for two men who allegedly held up a travel agency with their guns drawn.
The owner of Servi Giros on Windy Hill Road in Cobb County told Channel 2’s Chris Jose that the masked suspects also poured gasoline in the lobby and threatened to burn it down.
“The nerve to come in here and to pour gasoline, that’s the scariest part,” the owner told Jose.
The owner did not want to be identified because he’s afraid the suspects will come back to seek revenge.
Cobb County police said the attempted robbery happened on Sunday afternoon.
According to a police report obtained by Jose, the suspects walked into the business and shouted, “This is an assault! Give me the money!”
The owner shared the surveillance video with Jose and said a married couple was in the lobby. The suspected robbers let them go when they said they didn’t have any money or valuables.
Video of the parking lot shows the suspects without their masks. The owner believes someone in the public will recognize them.
