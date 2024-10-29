Officers investigating person with weapon at Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an armed person at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said that out of an abundance of caution they have set up a perimeter around the hotel.

Surrounding streets near the hotel have been shut down.

