Officers investigating person with weapon at Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating an armed person at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown Atlanta.
Police said that out of an abundance of caution they have set up a perimeter around the hotel.
Surrounding streets near the hotel have been shut down.
