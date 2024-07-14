Atlanta

Person found dead in southwest Atlanta, APD investigating

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Whitehall person found dead Atlanta police are investigating a person found dead near McDaniel and Peters Street in Southwest Atlanta.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead.

Police say they responded to 495 Whitehall Street in southwest Atlanta where they found the victim.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Details are limited and their investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GA politicians react to Trump assassination attempt

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read