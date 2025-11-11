People across the metro preparing their homes for arctic blast of cold air

ATLANTA — From Atlanta to the foothills and up into the mountains, people are preparing for the potential for dangerously low temperatures.

“I got back just in time,” said Robert Drake, who was on his way back to his Stone Mountain home Monday night to prepare his pipes.

“He has to wrap the pipes. He has to go outside, wrap the hose, open the cabinets, let it drip in all the bathrooms of the house,” said Juanita Davenport.

Letting water drip, opening cabinets to let warm air flow around the pipes, are just two things that plumbers say you can do to prevent freezing and flooding.

However, Georgia Power spokesperson Amanda Sowells said a big part of that requires warm air inside.

“We are really encouraging our customers to prepare their homes. We didn’t really have a transition from Summer to Winter this year,” Sowells said.

Sowells said to try not to let the air inside dip below 68 degrees.

“Keep it constant, and make sure to never turn your thermostat off,” Sowells said.

For those who do not have a home to stay in or whose heating system fails last minute, warming centers are open.

MUST Ministries Hope House in Marietta is open at 1297 Bells Ferry Rd.

Central Park Rec Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE is open in Atlanta from 8 p.m. on Monday until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

A second warming center is located at Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln. NW.

