Snow falls in Georgia, below freezing temperatures for Tuesday morning

Snow is falling in north Georgia for the first time this fall season, with a winter weather advisory issued for the north Georgia mountain counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the falling snow and temperatures LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Up to an inch of snow is possible with the impacts expected for the higher elevations above 2,000 feet.

Gusty northwest winds continuing with light snow flurries and snow showers in the north Georgia mountains as we head through the late evening, said Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

That snowfall ends overnight, but what falls and sticks in those higher elevations of the Georgia mountains will not melt.

It is going to be cold. In fact, the cold will be impacting all of us, as we are heading into the 20s.

Winds will get lighter overnight but still enough of a breeze to keep the wind chill in the upper teens to low 20s across the metro Atlanta area to start the day.

Lots of sunshine, and a lighter breeze out of the west at around 10-15 mph in the afternoon Tuesday, and temperatures will recover quickly in the days ahead.

