Here is a list of schools closing or delaying classes because of the cold temps

ATLANTA — Some frigid air is moving across North Georgia, and because of that, some North Georgia school districts are moving to virtual learning.

Fannin County: Virtual learning for students. All directors, admin, and 12-month personnel should report on a two-hour delay schedule if safe to do so.

Virtual learning for students. All directors, admin, and 12-month personnel should report on a two-hour delay schedule if safe to do so. Union County: Virtual Learning

Virtual Learning Towns County: Virtual Learning

Dawson County Schools are already dismissing classes early because of Veterans Day. We will update this story if that changes.

The low on Tuesday morning is expected to be in the high 20s in parts.

