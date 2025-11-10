Hundreds of cancellations at Atlanta Airport Monday during FAA cuts, shutdown

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — At least 220 flights have been canceled so far Monday, with nearly another 200 delayed, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration-ordered cut in air traffic started Friday, with concern over staffing of air traffic controllers during the government shutdown.

There have been over 2,000 cancellations nationwide as of 11:30 a.m. ET Monday.

More than 800 flights were canceled at the Atlanta Airport total Saturday and Sunday, according to FlightAware. The majority of them were with Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

The FAA ordered cuts to start at 4% with the potential to increase to 10% or more if the shutdown continues. The 41-day closure of the federal government is the longest in U.S. history.

The flight cancellations are expected to persist even after the shutdown ends.

Some air traffic controllers, who have not been paid for weeks, have stopped showing up for work.

The Senate took a first step toward ending the shutdown Sunday, but final passage could still be several days away.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made clear last week that flight cuts will remain in place until the FAA sees safety metrics improve.

RELATED STORIES:

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

©2025 Cox Media Group